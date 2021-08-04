99.96% students clear CBSE Class X exam

Last year, the pass percentage in the Bengaluru region in the Class X examination was 98.23%

As many as 99.96% CBSE students from Karnataka cleared Class X. The Bengaluru region bagged the second spot.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Bengaluru region in the Class X examination was 98.23%. The first spot was bagged by the Trivandrum region, where 99.99% of the students had cleared the exam.

A statement issued by CBSE stated that 62,503 of the total 62,529 students in Karnataka cleared the exam. As many as 34,838 of 34,856 boys and 27,665 girls of the total 27,673, cleared. The pass percentage for boys was 99.95%, which was marginally lower than the pass percentage of girls at 99.97%.

Students were graded based on the scores obtained in Class X in the unit tests, mid-term examinations and the pre-board examinations.

While schools in the city are elated with the scores, many students who are toppers in their schools feel that their marks would have been higher if the board examinations were conducted. Many school managements also pointed out that they had to moderate the marks of students.

Shrutika D., a Class X student, said that she was extremely disappointed with the scores as the marks were moderated. “I feel I would have scored better marks if the examinations were conducted. However, I will opt not to write the examination again as my Class XI preparation has already begun. It will be difficult to break the flow and study for Class X again.”

Dakshayini Kanna, principal, Harvest International School, said that many of their students who had scored high marks had told her that they would have had a better chance of obtaining higher marks and centums had they appeared for the board-based examination. “However, we are happy with the results and have told the students that their scores are similar to the marks they may have scored if the examination was conducted. We also feel that the results collated are in line with the National Education Policy, which aims to move away from a one-time board examination.”

Jyothi Menon, Head of School, Ekya School, ITPL, said that although it has been a tough year, students overcame those hurdles very well. She said that there was a significant increase in the number of students who scored above 90%.

Manju Balasubramaniam, principal, Delhi Public School – North, said that the results did not come as a surprise to the students as it was an extremely transparent process and they were made aware of how the results would be calculated.