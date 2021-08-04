Nod for policy to promoteproduction of medicaloxygen in the Capital

Govt.’s free Wi-Fi scheme to continue

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday approved the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy, 2021.

The policy includes the provision for incentives for medical oxygen production and storage.

“Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021 has been approved. It provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, invest in oxygen tankers, and set up oxygen storage facilities. This will help improve oxygen availability in Delhi, which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last COVID wave,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

To become self-reliant

The objectives of the policy include making Delhi self-reliant in terms of medical oxygen production and supply. It seeks to do so by increasing the production of oxygen in Delhi through setting up either new manufacturing enterprises or expanding the production capacity of existing units.

The objective of the policy is to ensure time-bound fulfilment of the setting up of Liquid Oxygen manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity up to a total of 100 MT. It also seeks the setting up of non-captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 10 MT and maximum 50 MT capacity up to a total of 100 MT, the government said.

Target of 11,000 hotspots

In another decision. the Cabinet granted approval for the continuation of free WiFi facility in Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal had launched the free Wi-Fi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019.

Initially, the government had targeted the setting up of 11,000 hotspots to provide free Wi-Fi across Delhi.

So far, the government stated, free Wi-Fi hotspots had been installed at 10,561 places: 2,208 hotspots at bus stops and 8,353 at other locations.