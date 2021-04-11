Coronavirus live updates | On first day of 'tika utsav', PM Modi says 'each one, vaccinate one'

Amidst complaints of vaccine shortages raised by several States, India crossed a milestone of administering 10 crore doses as on Saturday. The Health Ministry claimed that India had administered these doses within 85 days, faster than the United States' 89 days and China's 103 days.

However, the 29 lakh doses administered within the last 24 hours were a significant decline from the 45 lakh doses — an all-time record — administered on April 5 (Monday). Since that high, the country’s daily vaccinations have seen a decline every day of the week, except for April 8, when it registered a moderate jump to 36 lakh doses and declined again on April 9.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

'Tika Utsav'

'Each one, vaccinate one'

On the first day of 'tika utsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes several suggestions, and says, "each one, vaccinate one".'

"The tika utsav marks second big war on corona. We have to stress on personal and social hygiene," Mr. Modi says. "Each one, protect one" and "each one, save one", he says, in his call to the people of the country to fight the virus.

PM Modi urges families, society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of COVID-19 infection and promotes the wearing of masks and maintaining other COVID-19 protocol.

- PTI

New Delhi

Vaccine shortages flagged in many States

Punjab and Rajasthan have warned the Centre of diminishing coronavirus vaccine stocks. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his state had only five days of vaccines left. Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, said stock were set to run out in 48 hours. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, also said that he had less than a week's supply.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in a call with State chief ministers this week called for a 'Tika utsav' (a festival of inoculations) from the 11-14th April.