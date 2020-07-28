Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5 million mark

The total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 1.5 million mark on July 28, nearly 184 days after the first case was registered on January 30 in Kerala, according to data from the States.
Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
India now has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world, behind the U.S.’s close to 4.3 million and Brazil’s 2.44 million cases.
With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India’s virus tally mounted to 14,83,156 on July 28, while the recoveries surged to 9,52,743 pushing the recovery rate to 64.24%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Coronavirus, July 28 updates
The country’s death toll due to the virus rose to 33,425 with 654 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.
(With PTI inputs)
