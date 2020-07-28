Coronavirus India lockdown Day 126 live updates | No Statewide lockdown, but strict curbs: Kerala CM

India was in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of ‘right decisions taken at the right time’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country had expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace to deal with the pandemic.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Kerala

No Statewide lockdown, but strict curbs: CM

The government has tasked the State police with imposing the COVID-19 health protocol without any dilution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Wearing of masks, observing curfew hours, abiding by restrictions on travel and shopping and physical distancing had become legally enforceable norms, Mr. Vijayan said on Monday. He was speaking to the media here after chairing a special Cabinet session via videoconferencing. Any breach of the regulations would attract arrest and open the door for criminal prosecution.

8.00 am

Karan Singh worried over COVID-19 situation in J&K

Children of the Bakarwal community attend classes at an open-air community school in Doodpathri , central Kashmir Budgam district 45kms from Srinagar, Monday, 27 July 2020. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Dr. Karan Singh, MP, on Monday expressed concern over the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in J&K.

“I am deeply concerned and distressed over the growth of the coronavirus and the increasing number of unfortunate deaths, both in the valley and the Jammu region. I hope that the administration has ensured enough designated beds for such patients in both the capitals as well as the district headquarters along with sufficient ventilators. This needs to be done on an emergency basis,” Dr. Singh said in a statement.

7.30 am

Coronavirus cases breach 1-lakh mark in Karnataka

Nearly five months after recording its first COVID-19 case, Karnataka has breached the 1-lakh mark. The State now has 1,01,465 cases, as 5,324 persons tested positive on Monday. This is the highest single-day increase so far. With 61,819 active cases, Karnataka is now second in the country after Maharashtra.

7.00 am

T.N. records all-time single-day high of 6,993 cases

A robot which provides hand sanitiser has been launched on a trial basis at the Chennai Silks branch in Tiruchi to ensure social distancing. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 2,20,716 on Monday, with 6,993 more persons testing positive for the infection. At 1,138, Chennai accounted for less than 20% of the fresh cases. A majority of the fresh infections were reported from the rest of T.N.

6.30 am | New Delhi

Israeli team arrives for trials of four rapid COVID-19 tests, brings high-tech equipment

An Israeli team, led by a “high ranking” research and development (R&D) defence official, arrived in Delhi on Monday with a multi-pronged mission, codenamed “Operation Breathing Space” to work with Indian authorities on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, said a statement issued by the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.