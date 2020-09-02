Coronavirus India lockdown Day 161 live updates | Delhi records highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 cases

As India enters the fourth phase of the post-pandemic ‘unlock’ process, the Indian Railways plans to start more special passenger trains in high-demand sectors, for which it is in discussions with various State governments. These trains will be run in addition to the 230 special trains that are currently operational.
Also read: Govt must focus on preventing deaths from COVID-19: epidemiologists
You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.
Here are the latest updates:
Highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 cases
The Capital saw its highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. The last time a higher number of new cases was reported was on July 4 — 2,505 cases. The total number of cases now stands at 1,77,060.
The young getting infected in greater numbers
Contrary to what was earlier projected by experts that the elderly, especially those with comorbidities, are most susceptible to COVID-19, those in the age group of 21-30 seem to be driving the pandemic in the State.
Diversion of staff for COVID-19 duties, transport curbs hobble immunisation programme
Full immunisation for infants had been majorly hit in urban areas of Madhya Pradesh, more remarkably grappling with COVID-19, in April-July when the lockdown was in force and staff diverted to combat the pandemic, said the National Health Mission (NHM).