COVID-19 serosurvey to be launched in Puducherry

An estimated 3,000 people will be covered; 5,000 test kits procured

The Health Department is preparing to launch a serosurvey across the Union Territory to gain a more accurate and illustrative picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

The survey will lift samples from adults (18 years and above) spanning areas and age groups, gender, occupations by risk exposure and economic class in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

“We have designed the survey to provide a representative as well as statistically significant sampling of the whole population of the Union Territory. Once the sero positivity in the sample size is established and we get a fair idea of where we stand in COVID prevalence, it will guide our testing and prevention strategy,” said J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer (COVID-19/Infectious Diseases), who is coordinating the survey.

The serosurvey, which will cover an estimated 3,000 people, is expected to be rolled out later this week. Preventive and Social Medicine specialists helped define the parameters for the survey.

The government has procured about 5,000 rapid anti-body test kits to carry out Elisa assays on the blood samples that would reveal if anyone had a past infection that went undetected, said S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health.

While Puducherry and Karaikal have facilities to carry out the tests for immunoglobulin IgM/IgG antibodies, the samples drawn from Mahe and Yanam will be tested in Puducherry.

Some cities in India have already concluded at least one round of serosurvey to figure out population-level presence of IgG antibodies that usually surface beyond 14 days into the infection.

According to doctors, once the baseline samples are collated, the results could be produced in a few hours. “We should be ready with the data hopefully as early as next week,” Dr. Ramesh said.

The serosurveys provide administrators a bird’s eye view of the magnitude of the problem they are dealing with and helps them in understanding patterns of spread and immunity trends. The data could also show how the testing results are aligned to infection rates in the community.

Jipmer has also launched a serosurvey targeting a smaller population size of about 900 participants. The results are awaited.