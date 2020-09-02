Coronavirus | Health Ministry issues SOP for conducting exams

‘Vital to conduct examinations with specific preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19’

Only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall and only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function, noted the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday while issuing SOPs on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

The Ministry said that these centres are frequented by a large number of students (as well as their parents) and staff till the entire duration of the exam and it is therefore vital to plan and conduct these examinations while following specific preventive measures.

Universities, educational institutions, examination conducting authorities and examination centres have been advised to plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day.

“Examinees from containment zones, who were unable to take the scheduled exams, shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for such students,” the Ministry added.

It further elaborated that if a student is found to be symptomatic and insists on giving the examination, he may be allowed to take examination by shifting the candidate to a separate isolation room. The permission in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities.

Speaking about special precautions for higher risk individuals, the Ministry said that all staff that are at high risk (older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions) shall not be deployed for invigilation/conduct of examination. “Such staff should preferably be deployed in tasks not requiring direct contact with the students,” it said.

The Ministry added that in case of PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks and be made to sit with adequate physical distance.

“Adequate arrangements for safe drinking water (preferably with disposable cups/glasses) should be made in the examination hall and seating arrangement in the examination hall to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. For pen and paper based tests, the invigilator will sanitize his hands prior to distribution of question papers/answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitize their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets at every stage will involve sanitization of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers. Use of spit/saliva for counting/distributing sheets shall not be allowed. Sharing of personal belongings/stationery shall not be allowed,” states the SOP.

The SOP adds that in case of a suspected case or a person who develops symptoms during the conduct of the examination, the individual should be isolated from others, and examinations may be allowed in an isolated room.

“If symptoms deteriorate, inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline,” the SOP directs.