Coronavirus live updates | Safety of COVID-19 vaccine paramount, says drugs regulator

Continuing the trend of the last seven days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in the past 24 hours. The trend has led to a continuous contraction of India’s active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082 currently.

According to the Health Ministry, 36,595 persons were found to be infected, and 42,916 new recoveries were registered during the same period.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the updates:

Maharashtra

Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at ₹2,360 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at 2,360 apiece.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

“The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients,” he said.

New Delhi

Safety of COVID-19 vaccine paramount, says drugs regulator

Safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine is paramount with the regulatory pathway for the vaccine in India seeing an accelerated rolling review and interim analysis of clinical trials, said Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Friday, participating in a discussion on `Regulatory Pathways for COVID-19 vaccines, clinical trials, rolling reviews and adverse event monitoring’. He added that India has a system in place for compensating participants for any adverse reaction to the new drugs being tested.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Renu Swarup, added that the Department has set-up a vaccine expert committee which meets every two weeks and gives scientific inputs on meeting the regulatory requirements.

Speaking about the COVID vaccine development process, Senior Scientist, ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) Sheela Godbole said that besides the accelerated dedicated research and rolling reviews, the vaccine development has also been provided with an enabling environment, rapid recruitment facilities and on-going safety review.