Rahul Gandhi slams beating of health staff

Cong. leader terms lathicharge ‘shameful’.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted a video clip of Madhya Pradesh police baton-charging health workers in Bhopal and called it shameful.

“Shameful! They are being mercilessly beaten up only because they were doing a sit-in protest to demand employment -- what is rightfully theirs. Unjust BJP government displaying its dirty arrogance of power,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Bhopal protest

On Thursday, 500 health workers, who have been protesting in Bhopal’s Neelam park for three days for regularisation of their jobs, were beaten up by the police.

The health workers, who have been employed on contract for three months, were demanding that their jobs be regularised by the government before December 31 when their current contracts end.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday had slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and said corona warriors were being beaten up in M.P. while they are being felicitated the world over.

“The corona warriors, who have been risking their lives during this raging pandemic, were protesting for legitimate demands in Bhopal. Then, instead of ensuring justice for them, they were lathicharged. Those who are entitled to respect are being treated like criminals,” Mr. Nath said.