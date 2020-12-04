Other States

Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at ₹2,360 in Maharashtra

Remdesivir. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at 2,360 apiece.

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

“The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at ₹2,360,” Dr. Vyas added.

The Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order accordingly, he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 6:41:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/price-of-remdesivir-injection-fixed-at-2360-in-maharashtra/article33251090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY