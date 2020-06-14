Coronavirus | 517 cases and 33 deaths in Gujarat

Gujarat’s COVID-19 fatality reached 1,449 with 33 new deaths on Saturday, while 517 new cases pushed the number of infections to 23,079.

A total of 390 patients, including 255 from Ahmedabad and 88 from Surat, were discharged. This took the number of recovered cases to 15,891.

According to the data released by the Health Department, Gujarat now has 5,739 active cases, including 61 patients on ventilator.

Of the 33 deaths reported on Saturday, 26 occurred in Ahmedabad, three reported from Surat, two from Amreli and one each from Bhavnagar and Patan districts. Ahmedabad accounted for 344 of the 517 new cases, taking the total in the district to 16,306. The number of deaths in the district stood at 1,165.

Surat and Vadodara reported 59 and 40 cases, taking the total in Surat to 2,503 and in Vadodara to 1,511. The number of deaths in Surat reached 102.

Twenty-four of the 33 districts reported cases during the day, including Gandhinagar, 9, Bhavnagar, 7, and Mehsana, 6. The State has so far tested 2,83,623 samples. The total samples tested on Saturday stood at 5,486.