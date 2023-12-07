HamberMenu
Supreme Court hearing on the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act | Day 3

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955

December 07, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NEW DELHI,05/09/2023: A view of Supreme Court of India Comlex, during Article 370 hearing in New Delhi on Tuesday. September 5, 2023. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

NEW DELHI,05/09/2023: A view of Supreme Court of India Comlex, during Article 370 hearing in New Delhi on Tuesday. September 5, 2023. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Noting that the government should be given leeway if a ‘compromise’ is necessary to save the nation, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the Assam Accord of 1985 and the new citizenship regime that followed in its wake might have been an “adjustment” reached by the Rajiv Gandhi government to calm the waves of violent anti-immigrant protests that rolled over the northeastern State for years and threatened national peace.

“You must give the government that latitude. Even today, there are States in the northeast affected by insurgency and violence… We have to give the government that leeway to make some sort of adjustment necessary to save maybe even the nation,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday pointed out that while several North-East States are still affected by insurgency, the government must be given 'latitude and leeway' to make adjustments necessary to save the nation.

He made the observation after senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that section 6A operates in a ‘blanket manner’ and rewards illegal immigrants who continue to stay in Assam in violation of the citizenship law. “Assam and other immediate neighbouring border states form a homogeneous single class. Singling out Assam is impermissible,” Mr. Divan said.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. It is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity. 

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra made it clear that its ambit was limited to examining the validity of Section 6A and not the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

The provision establishes March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for entry into the State – those who came to the State on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, were to be declared as “foreigners” and would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench. 

Follow for live updates:
  • December 07, 2023 10:16
    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud will resume hearing the matter

    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will resume hearing the matter from 10:30 am. The proceedings can be watched live here. 

  • December 07, 2023 10:08
    1985: Assam Accord signed

    The Assam Accord, a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), signed in the early hours of August 15, 1985, by the Union government, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad ended the six-year bloody agitation (1979-1985) to detect, disenfranchise and deport “illegal” residents from the State. It also altered the nature and perception of India’s federal characteristics and left an indelible imprint on the issue of citizenship in the country.

    1985: Assam Accord signed

    At the core of the Accord was the “Foreigners Issue”.

  • December 07, 2023 10:07
    How did benefits given to migrants impact Assamese identity: SC

    Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday asked petitioners to show material that benefits given to cross-border migrants, who arrived in India between 1966 and 1971 just before the Bangladesh Liberation War, led to radical demographic change which impacted the Assamese cultural identity.

  • December 07, 2023 10:06
    Supreme Court hearing on the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act | Day 2

    What happened on Day 2 of the hearing?

    

    Supreme Court hearing on Assam Accord LIVE updates | A five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

  • December 07, 2023 10:05
    Supreme Court hearing on the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act | Day 1

    What happened on Day 1 of the hearing? 

    

    Constitutional Bench hearing on CAA LIVE updates: The Supreme Court today will hear a series of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud postponed the hearing that was fixed on November 7.

