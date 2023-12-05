Assam NRC: Constitution Bench begins hearing the challenge to Section 6A of Citizenship Act | LIVE updates

December 05, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity.

The Accord came at the end of a six-year-long agitation by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to identify and deport illegal immigrants, mostly from neighbouring Bangladesh, from the State. Under Section 6A, foreigners who had entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and been “ordinarily resident” in the State, would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens. However, those who had entered the State between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, would have the same rights and obligations except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

In November 2012, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, a Guwahati-based civil society organisation, filed a petition challenging Section 6A on the ground that it discriminates against other Indian citizens by permitting different cut-off dates for regularising illegal migrants entering Assam and the rest of the country.

It also sought the court’s intervention in directing the concerned authority to update the National Register for Citizens (NRC) concerning the State of Assam by taking into account the details available following the 1951 National Census instead of the electoral rolls before March 24, 1971.

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench.