HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Assam NRC: Constitution Bench begins hearing the challenge to Section 6A of Citizenship Act | LIVE updates

Section 6A is a special provision that deals with the citizenship of those covered by a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’

December 05, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Petitions were filed challenging the “discriminatory” nature of Section 6A in granting citizenship to immigrants. The petitioners, including Assam Public Works and others.

Petitions were filed challenging the “discriminatory” nature of Section 6A in granting citizenship to immigrants. The petitioners, including Assam Public Works and others. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. 

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity. 

The Accord came at the end of a six-year-long agitation by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to identify and deport illegal immigrants, mostly from neighbouring Bangladesh, from the State. Under Section 6A, foreigners who had entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and been “ordinarily resident” in the State, would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens. However, those who had entered the State between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, would have the same rights and obligations except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years. 

Also Read: What are the three cases before the new CJI-led Constitution Bench? | Explained

In November 2012, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, a Guwahati-based civil society organisation, filed a petition challenging Section 6A on the ground that it discriminates against other Indian citizens by permitting different cut-off dates for regularising illegal migrants entering Assam and the rest of the country. 

It also sought the court’s intervention in directing the concerned authority to update the National Register for Citizens (NRC) concerning the State of Assam by taking into account the details available following the 1951 National Census instead of the electoral rolls before March 24, 1971. 

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench. 

Follow for Live Updates
  • December 05, 2023 10:45
    Divan refers to the constitution bench reference judgment

    Divan refers to the constitution bench reference judgment authored by former Supreme Court judge Justice R. F. Nariman in Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha & Ors v. Union of India.

  • December 05, 2023 10:37
    Senior advocate Shyam Divan commences his arguments on behalf of the petitioners
  • December 05, 2023 10:36
    The Bench has assembled. The hearing has begun.
  • December 05, 2023 10:30
    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the case

    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will hear the matter from 10:30 am. The proceedings can be watched live here. 

  • December 05, 2023 10:27
    The NRC case: The Supreme Court’s role

    In the public discourse on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the Supreme Court’s role is crucial. The question whether the court played it in consonance with its constitutional mandate or exacerbated the fears and insecurities that the NRC process generated has to be answered with due regard to facts. 

    Read more here

    The NRC case: The Supreme Court's role

    In the NRC case, the Supreme Court should have played the role of a neutral arbiter to check whether the government is acting in consonance with the principles of international law. But its present position leaves no further legal remedy for those who may be illegally deported.

  • December 05, 2023 10:25
    Assam illegal immigrants | Supreme Court postpones hearing on challenge to Section 6A of Citizenship Act to December 5

    The Supreme Court on November 6 adjourned a scheduled Constitution Bench hearing on a series of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, to December 5. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud postponed the hearing, fixed on November 7, on the urging of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising and other senior lawyers.

    Read more here

Related Topics

India / laws / Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.