Supreme Court hearing on Assam Accord LIVE updates | Day 2

December 06, 2023

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday asked petitioners to show material that benefits given to cross-border migrants, who arrived in India between 1966 and 1971 just before the Bangladesh Liberation War, led to radical demographic change which impacted the Assamese cultural identity.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice has begun hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. It is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra made it clear that its ambit was limited to examining the validity of Section 6A and not the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). “The reference made to us was on Section 6A. So the ambit of the issue before us is Section 6A and not the NRC,” Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified.

Commencing his arguments on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Shyam Divan apprised the court that Section 6A undervalues the core values of the Constitution. Questioning why Assam was singled out in the application of the law, he submitted, ‘Why just Assam? This way an illegal can just infiltrate into Assam and settle there as a citizen. My land, my property, my political and economic rights are taken away by heaping them on me, by destroying my cultural identity... Then 6A should have been applied to all States or at least in all border States’.

The provision establishes March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for entry into the State – those who came to the State on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, were to be declared as “foreigners” and would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

In November 2012, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, a Guwahati-based civil society organisation, filed a petition challenging Section 6A on the ground that it discriminates against other Indian citizens by permitting different cut-off dates for regularising illegal migrants entering Assam and the rest of the country.

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench.