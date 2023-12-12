HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Citizenship Act hearing Day 4 LIVE updates | Accurate data on illegal immigrants not possible, Centre tells SC

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955

December 12, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court complex.

A view of Supreme Court complex. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the Union Home Ministry on December 11, 2023, told the Supreme Court that it would not be able to provide accurate data on the extent of illegal migration of foreigners into India.

Also read | Over 30,000 people detected to be foreigners by tribunals in Assam since 1966: Centre

The affidavit stated that a total of 14,346 foreigners were deported from the country between 2017 and 2022, due to reasons like overstay, visa violation, illegal entry etc. While 17,861 migrants who had entered Assam between January 1966 and March 1971 were given Indian citizenship.

“Illegal migrants enter into the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner. The detection, detention, and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals is a complex ongoing process. It is not possible to collect accurate data of such illegal migrants staying in various parts of the country,” the affidavit said. 

Also read | Supreme Court asks Centre to give details of inflow of ‘illegal’ migrants

The affidavit came in response to a Supreme Court order of December 7. A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud had asked the Central government to submit details on the number of immigrants who were conferred Indian citizenship through Section 6A(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Bench also sought to know the steps taken by the government to curb illegal immigration into the territory of India, particularly the North-Eastern States.

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity. 

The provision establishes March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for entry into the State – those who came to the State on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, were to be declared as “foreigners” and would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

Get the latest news from the Supreme Court hearing on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act | Day 1 | Day 2| Day 3

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench.

Follow here for all live updates:
  • December 12, 2023 10:20
    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud will hear rejoinder submissions today

    A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will hear rejoinder submissions in the case today from 10:30 am onwards. The proceedings can be watched live here. 

  • December 12, 2023 10:18
    1985: Assam Accord signed

    The Assam Accord, a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), signed in the early hours of August 15, 1985, by the Union government, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad ended the six-year bloody agitation (1979-1985) to detect, disenfranchise and deport “illegal” residents from the State. It also altered the nature and perception of India’s federal characteristics and left an indelible imprint on the issue of citizenship in the country. 

    Read more here​. 

    1985: Assam Accord signed

    At the core of the Accord was the “Foreigners Issue”.

  • December 12, 2023 09:51
    Over 30,000 people detected to be foreigners by tribunals in Assam since 1966: Centre

    The Union government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on December 11 stating that 32,381 people were “detected to be foreigners” by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam since 1966.

    Replying to a question on number of persons in Assam who were granted citizenship between the years 1966-1971 under Section 6A (2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the government said 17,861 persons registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till October 31 this year.

    Click here to read more...

Related Topics

Assam / laws / judiciary (system of justice) / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.