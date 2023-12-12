Citizenship Act hearing Day 4 LIVE updates | Accurate data on illegal immigrants not possible, Centre tells SC

December 12, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the Union Home Ministry on December 11, 2023, told the Supreme Court that it would not be able to provide accurate data on the extent of illegal migration of foreigners into India.

The affidavit stated that a total of 14,346 foreigners were deported from the country between 2017 and 2022, due to reasons like overstay, visa violation, illegal entry etc. While 17,861 migrants who had entered Assam between January 1966 and March 1971 were given Indian citizenship.

“Illegal migrants enter into the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner. The detection, detention, and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals is a complex ongoing process. It is not possible to collect accurate data of such illegal migrants staying in various parts of the country,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit came in response to a Supreme Court order of December 7. A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud had asked the Central government to submit details on the number of immigrants who were conferred Indian citizenship through Section 6A(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Bench also sought to know the steps taken by the government to curb illegal immigration into the territory of India, particularly the North-Eastern States.

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity.

The provision establishes March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for entry into the State – those who came to the State on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, were to be declared as “foreigners” and would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

In December 2014, the Supreme Court framed 13 questions covering various issues raised against the constitutionality of Section 6A, including whether the provision diluted the “political rights of the citizens of the State of Assam”; whether it was a violation of the rights of the Assamese people to conserve their cultural rights; whether an influx of illegal migrants in India constitutes ‘external aggression’ and ‘internal disturbance’, among others.

In 2015, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the case to a Constitution Bench.