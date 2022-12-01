  1. EPaper
Congress targets BJP for high petrol and diesel prices, accuses it of ‘fuel loot’

Rahul Gandhi says that while global crude oil rates have come down by as much as 25% in the last six months, the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices

December 01, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of continuing with its “fuel loot” despite international crude prices hitting a 10-month low. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 1 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of continuing with its “fuel loot” despite international crude prices hitting a 10-month low.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi too targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol and diesel.

“On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) - Crude per barrel was USD 107.09. Petrol - ₹71.51 and Diesel - ₹57.28. On December 1, 2022 - Crude per barrel is USD 87.55. Petrol - ₹96.72. Diesel - ₹89.62. Crude is [at] 10-month low, But BJP’s loot remains high!” Mr. Kharge tweeted with a graphic that read: “Stop Fuel Loot”.

Mr. Gandhi said while global crude oil rates have come down by as much as 25% in the last six months, the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

“In the last 6 months, crude oil has become cheaper by more than 25%. Petrol and diesel prices in the country can be reduced by more than ₹10, but the government has not reduced even one rupee. The people of India are suffering from inflation. The Prime Minister is engrossed in recovery,” Mr. Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.

The timing of the tweets is significant as the Congress has made high fuel prices, including of cooking gas, and price rises the key campaign issues in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly polls.

