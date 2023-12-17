Congress resolution demands Statehood, early elections in J&K

December 17, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Congress on Saturday demanded restoration of Statehood and early election in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting held in Jammu, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgement on Article 370.

A party spokesman said the resolution called for restoration of Statehood and the Assembly election in J&K.

These demands were made in a resolution passed by the executive committee of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) after a meeting in Jammu. The meeting was chaired by Congress State president Vikar Rasool Wani. It took stock of the situation in the backdrop of recent judgement by the Supreme Court upholding the Centre’s decision to end J&K’s special Constitutional position of J&K.

“It recalled the historical role played by the Congress party in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and in recognising the aspirations of the people of J&K in the Constitution of India, extending certain guarantees in the shape of Article 370, because of the special circumstances and the peculiar situations in which J&K acceded to India,” the spokesman said.

The resolution highlighted that the worst sufferers in the present regime are the people of J&K in the manner of the snatching of Statehood status, job scam, land mafia, wine shops, smart meters etc. “The Congress will and always stand with people in the duration of struggle to get relief from this dictatorial attitude,” it said. Following the political affairs committee along with the JKPCC executive committee meeting held in Saturday in Jammu.