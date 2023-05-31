HamberMenu
Congress followed policy of misleading poor: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

Mr. Modi was speaking at a rally organised to mark the completion of nine years of the his government

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 accused it of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule.

"Fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor," he said at a rally in Ajmer.

"It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this," Mr. Modi said.

The rally was organised to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government across its two terms.

The nine years of the BJP government were dedicated to the service of people, good governance, and welfare of poor, he said.

Mr. Modi said that before 2014, people were on the streets against corruption and terror attacks rocked major cities while the Congress ran the government by remote control.

During its rule, the Congress developed a corrupt system that "sucked the blood of the country" and hindered development, he said.

Now, the Prime Minister said, people across the world are talking about India, and experts are saying India is very close to ending extreme poverty.

