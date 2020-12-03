National

Coronavirus | Committed to engage with Indian govt. on making vaccine available in country: Pfizer

The U.K. on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 with the UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)granting a temporary authorisation for its emergency use.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Global pharma major Pfizer on Thursday said it remains committed to engaging with the Indian government to explore opportunities to make Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available in the country.

The U.K. on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 with the UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)granting a temporary authorisation for its emergency use.

“Right now we are in discussions with many governments around the world and remain committed to engaging with the Government of India and explore opportunities to make this vaccine available for use in the country,” a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement.

Pfizer is committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have access to the vaccine, and is working closely with governments, it added.

“During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval,” the statement said.

The U.K. regulator, MHRA has granted a temporary authorisation for emergency use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

This constitutes the first Emergency Use Authorisation following a worldwide phase 3 trial of a vaccine to help fight the pandemic, Pfizer said on Wednesday.

“As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world,” Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Wednesday.

In November, NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul, who also heads the National Task Force on COVID-19, had said the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine in the country might take some months.

“The arrangement of cold-chains for storing the vaccine developed by Pfizer at a low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius is a big challenge and it will not be easy for any nation. But then, if at all it has to be obtained, we are examining what we need to do...and will work out a strategy,” he had said.

Currently in India, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has said that it will apply for emergency use licensure for AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in two weeks.

 Phase-3 clinical trial of the indigenously-developed vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also underway.

While vaccine candidate of Zydus Cadila has completed the phase-2 clinical trial, pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has started the combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India.

Another domestic firm Biological E Ltd has also started early phase 1 and 2 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Watch | Cyclone Burevi: Scenes from Pamban

Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC direction on community service for not wearing masks

Kanimozhi condemns BJP leader’s comments on farmer protests

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Indian Medical Association’s contempt plea over non-payment of salaries to doctors

Chhattisgarh accepts GST recompense formula

Delhi riots: HC asks jail officials to shift Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha to guest house for exams

Christians postpone agitation planned on Friday

Attempts to ‘change status quo’ on northern borders increased complexities in security situation: Navy chief

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padam Vibhushan in protest against ‘betrayal of farmers’

Board exams: CISCE writes to all CMs to allow partial reopening of schools from Jan for Class 10, 12

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee threatens protests if farm laws are not withdrawn

Congress seeks winter session of Parliament to discuss key issues

ED carries out nationwide searches on Popular Front of India-linked locations

Govt orders Wikipedia to remove link showing incorrect map of India, says sources

ED inspects premises of Popular Front of India leaders in Kerala

Press Council of India asks Centre to treat journalists who died due to coronavirus as ‘COVID warriors’

Aspirants want Teacher Eligibility Test to be held annually

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces memorial for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Amarinder meets Shah to help end deadlock between Centre and farmers

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 3:46:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/committed-to-engaging-with-indian-govt-to-make-vaccine-available-in-country-pfizer/article33239177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY