Health

Serum Institute of India to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of Serum Institute of India, in Pune. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Monday.

“It's very important we take care of our country first, then go on to COVAX after that and then other bilateral deals with countries. So I've kept it in that priority,” said Mr. Poonawalla, referencing the global COVAX facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.

Also read: Delighted over Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s efficacy: Adar Poonawalla

The company remains in discussion with the Indian government about inking a purchase agreement for the vaccine, Poonawalla said in an interview with CNBC-TV 18, adding that SII should have quantities of it ready to sell into the private market in the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Poonawalla's comments came shortly after AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine could be around 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale up than rivals.

SII is hoping the data released earlier on Monday, along with preliminary data from the ongoing trial of the vaccine in India, will allow it to seek emergency use authorisation for the vaccine by year-end, before gaining approval for a full rollout by February or March next year, said Mr. Poonawalla.

He said the vaccine in the private market would be priced at ₹1,000 per dose, but that governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices.

Mr. Poonawalla also said that although SII has the right to strike direct bilateral deals with more than five dozen nations, on the basis of its licensing deal with AstraZeneca, the company may include the government in some of these discussions.

Mr. Poonawalla said the company will be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine by July 2021 and scale up further from there.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

The pandemic guide to parenting a preteen

Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India stocking emergency doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Air pollution linked to a rise in emergency room visits by children, shows study

The Hindu Explains | Who are the top contenders in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus | Remdesivir is no magic bullet but can’t rule out its benefit completely, say doctors

Ethics of denying COVID-19 vaccine to placebo groupp

How kala-azar was eliminated from a highly endemic district in Bihar

Unilever to introduce mouthwash formulation in India, claims to reduce 99.9% corona after rinsing

Just a fraction of an estimated 5 million Indians with dementia and Alzheimer’s are diagnosed. Do we need a new policy to ensure their well-being?

Mining operations put Chattisgarh tribals at high risk of respiratory infection: study

Digital health mission ready for nationwide roll-out soon: Ayushman Bharat CEO

‘Initial support will cover 92 low- and middle-income economies for COVID-19 vaccines’, says Gavi the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley

An algorithm to detect brain signals, restore body movement

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million

Coronavirus | Centre sends health teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur

Coronavirus | India’s active caseload 4.95% of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58%

India’s overall spending on health sector ‘low’, says Niti Aayog member

Coronavirus | Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus | Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups: study

Coronavirus | Study reveals how smoking worsens COVID-19 infection in the airways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 10:06:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/serum-institute-of-india-to-focus-on-supplying-covid-19-vaccine-to-india-first/article33163262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY