UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use,” a media statement said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week.

“It is very good news,” Mr. Hancock said.

This photo provided by Pfizer shows COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Kalamazoo, Mich.

This photo provided by Pfizer shows COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Kalamazoo, Mich.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

Pfizer said Britain's emergency use authorization marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.

“This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.K., said CEO Albert Bourla.

“As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world.”

