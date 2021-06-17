Class 12 marks: SC approves CBSE's 30:30:40 formula

Students unsatisfied with the evaluation formula can take up Class 12 exam to be held when situation is conducive.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a green signal for CBSE and ICSE to notify its proposed schemes for assessment of marks for Class 12 students.

The Centre informed the apex court that CBSE will adopt a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12. It added that CBSE students unsatisfied with the evaluation formula can take up Class 12 exam to be held when situation is conducive.

The SC told the Centre there should be some dispute resolution mechanism in CBSE's scheme for evaluation of marks of Class 12 students, and added that the CBSE should specify outer timeline for declaration of Class 12 results.

Here are the highlights of the CBSE scheme:

- 30% weightage to average scores obtained by students in Class 10 in their three best performing subjects out if a total five

- 30% weightage to marks based on theory component of final exam in Class 11

- 40% weightage to marks based in unit test, mid term, ore-board exam in Class 12

- The marks of practical/internal assessment, etc, of Class 12 will be in actual basis as uploaded by school on the CBSE portal

- Total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class Board examinations

- Students not satisfied with the assessment will be given an opportunity to appear in exams to be conducted when conditions are more "conducive"