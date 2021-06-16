CBSE Class XII marks criteria to be submitted in SC on Thursday

A 12-member panel of stakeholder representatives was set up on June 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to submit its criteria for assigning Class XII marks in the Supreme Court on Thursday, a senior Education Ministry official said.

A 12-member panel of stakeholder representatives was set up on June 4, soon after the decision was taken to cancel Class XII Board examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel was tasked with creating a formula to assign marks in lieu of the Board examinations.

Two members of the panel earlier told The Hindu that the stakeholder feedback had largely been in favour of using a combination of final examination scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII.

As there was an ongoing case in the apex court regarding the Class XII examinations, the Board had decided to submit its decision directly to the court, the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Class XII marks are likely to be used for admission to State universities and smaller institutions, although most Central universities are mulling a common entrance test, and admission to professional courses such as medicine and engineering are also largely handled through common tests such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and JEE.