Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet PM Modi for second informal summit on Oct. 11,12

This April 28, 2018 file picture shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping interacting in a house boat, at East Lake, in Wuhan.   | Photo Credit: AFP

This April 28, 2018 file picture shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping interacting in a house boat, at East Lake, in Wuhan.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The two leaders had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan in April 2018.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said the forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

“At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit,” the Ministry said.

The summit will be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram.

During the summit the two countries will exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry said.

The two leaders had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.

