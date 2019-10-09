Three-tier security put in place for Modi-Xi summit

A three-tier security arrangement has been chalked out for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district for an informal summit this weekend.

Besides traffic diversions along the route of the VIP convoys in the city and the district, the police have put in place strict access control at the airport, the halting place and the venue of the meeting.

While the close proximity security of Mr. Modi would be handled by the Special Protection Group and that of Mr. Xi by the Central Security Bureau of the Chinese Army, the State police will deploy its Core Cell personnel, trained in anti-sabotage, frisking and VIP security protocols, in the second layer of bandobust. Thousands of local police personnel, drawn from various units, will be the first line of defence, supported by armed Rapid Action Force and quick reaction teams stationed at vantage points, the source said.

Spotter police constables, trained in identifying evasive criminals, will be deployed at vulnerable locations, said an officer, who preferred not to be named. He added that the State intelligence was working in close coordination with Central agencies as part of the elaborate security arrangements being supervised directly by DGP J.K Tripathy and Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Alert sounded

An alert has been sounded across the State to mount surveillance on the activities of left-wing extremists and cadre/sympathisers of banned outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the LTTE. The police will also keep tabs on anti-social elements who have come to the adverse notice of security agencies in the recent past, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian national was spotted at the ITC Grand Chola on the GST Road, where the visiting Chinese delegation is expected to halt after arriving at the airport on Friday. According to a senior police officer, the man ‘vanished’ even before the police could intercept him and question him on the purpose of his visit to the hotel.

“Preliminary enquires revealed that he visited the pub (in the hotel) and vanished on seeing the security arrangements. Our information is that he lives in Chennai and facilitates major surgeries at a corporate hospital for Africans. Since we suspect the validity of his visa, investigators have decided to alert the immigration authoritiesabout the incident for necessary action,” the officer said.