Monuments at Mamallapuram to remain shut during summit

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has suspended public entry to monuments in Mamallapuram to ensure security ahead of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Monuments like Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butterball, Five Rathas and Shore Temple will remain closed from October 8 till the conclusion of the VVIP visit.

A letter written by Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah to the Superintendent, ASI, Chennai, reads that the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police said the Chinese President faced high level of threat from various militant/terrorist organisations. Hence, elaborate arrangements have been made as per security norm.

“The entire shore town is under a security blanket. It is teeming with Special Protection Group personnel, local policemen and paramilitary forces,” said a police officer.

CCTV cover

According to a senior police officer, the town is under CCTV cover.

“Over 800 CCTV cameras have been installed in the town. The other details about security and traffic arrangements will be known after the final Advance Security Liaison ((ASL) meet that will be held on Tuesday night,” he said.