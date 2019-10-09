Chennai

Monuments at Mamallapuram to remain shut during summit

The closure of monuments has left tourists unhappy.

The closure of monuments has left tourists unhappy.  

more-in

Letter says Xi faces security threat

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has suspended public entry to monuments in Mamallapuram to ensure security ahead of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Monuments like Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butterball, Five Rathas and Shore Temple will remain closed from October 8 till the conclusion of the VVIP visit.

A letter written by Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah to the Superintendent, ASI, Chennai, reads that the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police said the Chinese President faced high level of threat from various militant/terrorist organisations. Hence, elaborate arrangements have been made as per security norm.

“The entire shore town is under a security blanket. It is teeming with Special Protection Group personnel, local policemen and paramilitary forces,” said a police officer.

CCTV cover

According to a senior police officer, the town is under CCTV cover.

“Over 800 CCTV cameras have been installed in the town. The other details about security and traffic arrangements will be known after the final Advance Security Liaison ((ASL) meet that will be held on Tuesday night,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2019 2:32:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/monuments-to-remain-shut-during-summit-mamallapuram-xi-jinping-narendra-modi-archaeological-survey-of-india/article29621966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY