Xi Jinping to arrive with 200-member delegation

When Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches the Chennai airport with his 200-member delegation, he will be welcomed with a massive performance, put up by 500 dancers, and folk music, sources said.

Ahead of their arrival, in a first, an Air China 747 aircraft, carrying four black, bullet-proof luxury vehicles, landed at the Chennai airport around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive around 12.30 p.m. and the Chinese President, an hour later. The 200-member Chinese delegation will land in a separate aircraft, sources added. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is likely to receive the Prime Minister, who will head to Mamallapuram. It is not clear who will be present to receive the Chinese President, as yet. “Asper the plan now, the Prime Minister and the Chinese President will only meet each other at Mamallapuram,” a source said.

On Monday, a high-level meeting was held where personnel from China met the police and members of the State government, and briefed them about their requirements. “They are going to be bring everything for their President from China, and will not be depending on us for anything,” he added.

A separate space has been earmarked at the operational area of the airport for the 500 dancers to perform. It is however not clear whether both Chinese and Indian artists will perform. But there will be some folk music. Artists will begin rehearsing at the airport from Wednesday.

As per plans, after leaving the airport by car, the Chinese President will stop at ITC Grand Chola for lunch, and head to Mamallapuram. Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi will meet at the Arjuna’s Penance, and go on a walk to Krishna’s Butterball, another source said.

They will then visit the Five Rathas and the Shore Temple. Later in the day, they are scheduled to meet for a private dinner. Delegation-level talks will take place the following day. This is the tentative plan, sources added.

All flight operations will continue as usual, but if there is a flight that is scheduled to land or depart at the same time as the flight of Mr. Modi or Mr. Xi, it may then be delayed a little, sources said.

The Chennai Metro will continue its operations from the airport without any change, for the two days, officials said on Tuesday.