Chandrayaan-3 | Centre asks universities to organise special assemblies to watch Moon landing

The Centre has asked all universities and higher education institutions, including IITs and IIMs, to organise special assemblies to watch the live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Moon.

“The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology.

“It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” Higher Education secretary K. Sanjay Murthy said in a letter to all heads of all education institutions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued a similar directive asking the institutions to hold special assemblies and live stream moments of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission landing, on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 23, at approximately 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make a soft landing on Moon’s south pole.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise special assemblies from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and watch live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to witness this momentous occasion," the letter added.

