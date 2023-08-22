HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 mission to moon on schedule, system check underway

On August 22, ISRO posted on social media platform X: "The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!"

August 22, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Chennai on August 22, 2023.

Students with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Chennai on August 22, 2023.

A day before the crucial soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on the Moon surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the mission is on schedule.

On August 22, ISRO posted on social media platform X: “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!”

Lander, with Rover in its belly, is in 25 km x 134 km orbit. It is set to land on the Moon on August 23 around 6.04 pm IST. Powered descent is expected to commence around 5.45 p.m.

Also ReadHow tough is it to land Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon?

The MOX at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru will oversee the complex soft landing of the Lander Module.

A live telecast of the landing operation will begin at 5.20 p.m. IST on August 23.

NASA and ESA will keep an eye on Chandrayaan-3

Apart from ISTRAC, the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antenna at Byalalu near Bengaluru, and the ground stations of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) will also be supporting ISRO in the complex landing operation.

Students with painted faces form a chain around a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, in Chennai on August 22, 2023.

Students with painted faces form a chain around a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, in Chennai on August 22, 2023.

The ESA’s 35-metre deep space antenna in New Norcia, Australia, a third ground station in the ESTRACK network, has been set up to track and communicate with the Lander Module during the lunar descent phase.

The New Norcia antenna will serve as a back-up for ISRO’s own ground station during the descent. It will receive information about the Lander Module’s health, location and trajectory in parallel with the ISRO station.

NASA’s Deep Space Network will be providing telemetry and tracking coverage during the powered descent phase from Deep Space Station (DSS)-36 and DSS-34 at Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex, followed by DSS-65 at Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex.

On August 22, ISRO shared images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19.

The space agency explained that ‘LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map’.

