Centre sabotages Karnataka's food scheme: Congress

June 25, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

As the Food Corporation of India (FCI) rejected the Opposition-ruled States’ demand to reconsider the decision to restrict purchase through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), the Congress said in New Delhi on June 25 that it is Karnataka’s durbhagya that the Narendra Modi Government is sabotaging the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme. The FCI had said the States’ schemes cater to the same set of beneficiaries covered under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna.

Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said from January 1, 2023 till May 24, 2023, the BJP-led government in Karnataka alone lifted more than 95% of the rice procured by all State governments under the OMSS at a rate of ₹ 3,400 per quintal, presumably with Modi-ji’s “Aashirwaad”. “Once, the Congress government was formed in Karnataka, as threatened by BJP president JP Nadda, this “Aashirwaad” has been withdrawn at break-neck speed,” he said and added that the decision to discontinue the OMSS for states was targeted at sabotaging the implementation of the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme guaranteed by the Congress to the people of Karnataka.

Mr. Ramesh said in a statement that on June 14, the General Manager, Karnataka of the FCI, withdrew the earlier order of sale of rice on June 12. “Not only that, the Chairman and Managing Director of FCI in a press conference on June 23 said that conditions will be placed such that private traders cannot sell to another state. Isn’t this a clear case of sabotage?,” Mr. Ramesh asked.

He said such a brazen move of the Centre not only targets the additional five kilograms of free rice guaranteed by the Congress government in Karnataka (bringing it to a total of 10 kg free rice), it also affects the basic entitlement of five kg that is being given to an additional 39 lakh BPL beneficiaries by the Karnataka state government beyond what is already allocated by the Union government under the National Food Security Act. “The fact is that the FCI has more than enough stocks to meet Karnataka’s and the country’s needs but the Modi government is trying its very best to close every single avenue for the Karnataka government to fulfil its Guarantee to the people of Karnataka,” he said.

He asked if there is a depletion of rice stocks, why is it that the allocation and lifting of rice from the FCI’s central pool stock for ethanol production and blending of petrol continues at the rate of ₹ 2,000 per quintal. “Why is it that 1.5L MT of rice is allocated for production of ethanol this year if stocks have depleted? Is ethanol production more important than the food security of the people of Karnataka?,” he said.

“Why is that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is not a ‘revdi’, whereas the Congress Guarantee of 10 kgs free rice through the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme is vilified and sabotaged? It is nothing but Karnataka’s Durbhagya that Prime Minister Modi is punishing the poor of the state for voting to secure their future. But the Congress government in Karnataka will do everything possible to ensure the rights of the people of Karnataka are protected, and the Guarantee of Anna Bhagya 2.0 with 10 kgs free rice is implemented at the earliest, come what may,” the former Union Minister said.