Anna Bhagya: Govt to bid for rice from Central govt. agencies

Availability of quantity and its price will be known in a week’s time

June 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has proposed to procure rice from the Central government’s National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), and Central Bhandar, and its availability and price will be known in a week’s time, said Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa.

Speaking to The Hindu after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials, Mr. Muniyappa said three agencies of the Centre would inform the State about the availability of rice and the quantum to be supplied per month.

The Central government’s Food Corporation of India has refused to give rice because it would disturb the programmes for the poor. “They have tonnes of rice. They say that they will auction to private organisations, but not to States. They are not willing to give rice despite the fact that we will be paying for it. One kg of rice can be obtained at a cost of ₹36.70,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Not enough ragi and maize

The Chief Minister said tender would be called to procure rice in the open market. “Distribution of maize and ragi can be done up to six months. Even if we distribute 2 kg, another 3 kg of rice is required.” He said that there was not enough maize and ragi to supply for the whole year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government had sufficient stock of seeds, fertilizer, and pesticides to supply to farmers during the kharif season.

