CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case, say Officials

The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, they said.

July 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Local women during a demonstration over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Lalambung in Imphal West district, on July 27, 2023.

Local women during a demonstration over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Lalambung in Imphal West district, on July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur and the government will seek its trial outside the state, officials said on July 27

Manipur police makes sixth arrest in sexual assault case

The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Also read: Manipur sexual violence video | Supreme Court ‘deeply disturbed’, orders Centre, Manipur government to act

The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.

The Opposition seized the opportunity to corner the Modi government over the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on July 20.

