HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur police makes sixth arrest in sexual assault case

Police had made the first arrest on July 20, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced. Three more arrests were made later that day

July 23, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Women’s wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) stage a protest near the ‘Wall of Remembrance’ erected to honor lives lost during the ongoing ethnic violence in the State, in Churachandpur, on July 22, 2023.

Women’s wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) stage a protest near the ‘Wall of Remembrance’ erected to honor lives lost during the ongoing ethnic violence in the State, in Churachandpur, on July 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Police has arrested a sixth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the State, officials said on July 22.

Police said the arrested person is a juvenile.

Police had made the first arrest on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day.

ALSO READ
18-year-old gang-raped in Manipur after women vigilantes hand her over to armed men

The fifth accused, a 19-year-old youth, was arrested on Saturday.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur / Caste violence / sexual assault & rape / tribals

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.