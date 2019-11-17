National

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to file review petition

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani addressing a press conference, in New Delhi on November 06, 2019.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani addressing a press conference, in New Delhi on November 06, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The organisation observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the prominent Muslim organisation’s chief Maulana Arshad Madani said on Sunday.

Also Read
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board Members addressing a press conference after the meeting in Lucknow.

Ayodhya verdict: Muslim Personal Law Board to file review petition against Supreme Court's decision

 

The decision was taken after the Jamiat’s highest decision-making body, the working committee, gave its nod for filing the review petition following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

The panel under the chairmanship of Mr. Madani delved into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict, a statement by Jamiat said.

The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, it said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Watch | Ayodhya verdict: Land allotted for the construction of a Ram temple
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Ayodhya Verdict
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 9:55:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ayodhya-verdict-jamiat-ulama-i-hind-to-file-review-petition/article29998467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY