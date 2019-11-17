AIMPLB meets Muslim parties

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday held a brainstorming session here with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, ahead of a crucial meeting to decide whether to go for a review of the top court’s judgment.

The parties met AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and apprised him of the Ayodhya issue, said Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani.

They said that the Supreme Court decision is “not understandable” and so there is a need to go for a review, Mr. Jilani said.