Ayodhya verdict: Digvijaya Singh trying to create chasm in society, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Reacting to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh’s remark on the Ayodhya case verdict, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said society on its own would teach a lesson to a “sick mentality” as his that was trying to create a chasm between communities.

“My mind is full of happiness, after the verdict on the Ayodhya issue the entire country is standing together,” Mr. Chouhan, former Chief Minister, said on Twitter. “Individuals of each community have set an example of harmony. In all this, society on its own will give a response to the sick mentality trying to create a chasm and create a divide in society.”

On Sunday, Mr. Singh asked whether those involved in demolishing the Babri Masjid in 1992 would be punished.

“The Honourable Supreme Court in the Ramjanmabhoomi verdict has held the act of demolishing the masjid criminal. Will the accused be punished? 27 years have passed,” he said.

“Shivraj ji,” Mr. Singh replied, “God Ram resides in my heart. I don’t know about you, but in my house there has always been a Ram temple, in which there is a burning lamp.”

“That’s why for him, Ram didn’t exist in a political form, but was a “maryadapurshottam”, he said. “Whether a wrong is done in his name, then I’ll protest against it inspired by him. You do the politics of Ram, I am happy in his bhakti.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said, “All those who now want to claim credit for the Ram Temple case should explain what they did from 2010 to 2017 to get the hearing dates and matter listed? Zamindars can collect the crop revenue without planting the seeds.”

Mr. Singh hit out at him asking, “Subramanian Swamy ji would you please be kind to come out with names to expose them”.