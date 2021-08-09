Attack on TMC workers in Tripura on the instruction of Union Home Minister, says Mamata Banerjee

‘The Chief Minister of Tripura doesn’t have the guts to do that,’ the West Bengal Chief Minister told journalists after meeting party leaders at the hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, August 9, visited State-run SSKM hospital to meet Trinamool Congress youth leaders who suffered injuries during their visit to Tripura on August 7.

Ms. Banerjee alleged that the attacks were on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“These attacks have been carried out on the instructions of Union Home Minister. The Chief Minister of Tripura doesn’t have the guts to do that,” she told journalists after meeting party leaders at the hospital.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was running a “demonic system “ in Tripura and also in other States where it was in power. “Even in Assam, the BJP government did not allow our delegation to visit when there were protests over the NRC [National Register of Citizens], in Uttar Pradesh when there was an incident at Hathras our team was not allowed to come out of the airport,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that the TMC delegation was attacked in front of the police. “They were attacked and the police arrested them. For 36 hours they were not administered any medical help. Not even a glass of water was given to them,” she said. Ms. Banerjee also spoke on the attack on the convoy of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Tripura on August 3.

After three youth leaders of the TMC sustained injuries on Saturday, Mr. Banerjee visited Tripura for the second time on Sunday. He along with the injured TMC leaders returned to Kolkata in Sunday evening.

The Trinamool Congress has set its eyes on the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls after a thumping victory in West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. Several teams of the TMC comprising MPs and State’s Ministers have visited the northeastern State in the past few days.