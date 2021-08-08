2 leaders attacked in Tripura by BJP: TMC

Bengal’s ruling party is spreading virus of violence, says BJP

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that two of its youth leaders from West Bengal were injured when their vehicle was allegedly attacked by the BJP activists in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

Denying the allegation, the BJP claimed that the TMC is a non-factor in Tripura, and West Bengal’s ruling party is spreading the “virus of political violence” in the northeastern State, where “outsiders” are fomenting trouble.

The police said two persons were attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants at Ambassa and their vehicle was partly damaged.

TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya alleged that party leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were injured in an attack by the BJP workers in Ambassa. “The miscreants attacked the car, in which I was also seated, with lathi and lethal weapons, and pelted the vehicle with stones,” Mr. Bhattacharya told reporters.

The BJP and the TMC supporters staged road blockades 500 m apart on NH-8, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells. The road blockades forced CM Biplab Deb to take a detour while returning to Agartala after attending some programmes in Dharmanagar.