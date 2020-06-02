National

Coronavirus | As States begin to unlock, five die of virus

Cleaning drive: Corporation workers spraying disinfectant on the busy Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Cleaning drive: Corporation workers spraying disinfectant on the busy Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Telangana has most fatalities, elderly priest dies in Kerala; Karnataka adds a record 388 cases, mostly in non-urban districts

As lockdown curbs eased, Kerala reported 86 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday. While 72 were imported cases - people returning from abroad and other States - 12 people reportedly caught the virus through contact with known or unknown sources of infection.

Coronavirus, June 2 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Another health worker in Palakkad also contracted the disease.

Telangana reported 99 new cases and four deaths. With this, total cases touched 2,445, and 1,273 of them were active. The number of persons discharged was 1,526.

Karnataka recorded its biggest spike of COVID-19 cases for a single day on Tuesday, with 388 testing positive. With this, the total touched 3,796. Returnees from Maharashtra made up 363 of the new cases.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

In Kerala, a 77-year-old priest who died while under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, was confirmed to have had COVID-19. He originally underwent neurosurgery following a road accident.

Kerala also reported the recovery of 19 people from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | MHA releases new guidelines for phased reopening

The new cases in the State were distributed as follows : Malappuram 15; Alappuzha 10; Kasaragod 9; Kollam 8; Thiruvananthapuram 7; Kottayam, Thrissur, and Wayanad 6 each; Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur 5 each; Ernakulam 3 and Pathanamthitta 1.

Coronavirus | As States begin to unlock, five die of virus
 

There were 774 active cases and 11 deaths in all. So far, 627 persons had recovered.

In other data, it was officially stated that 1,47,010 persons were under State surveillance, with 1,45,670 in home or institutional quarantine and 1,340 isolated in hospitals. On Tuesday, 200 persons were hospitalised.

COVID-19 cases in A.P. more than doubled in a month between May 2 and June 2 from 1,525 to 3,200.

Over the month, cases in Srikakulam, East Godavari shot up four-fold and in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Anantapur, there was a two-fold rise. Nellore had a spike of 190% while in West Godavari and Vizianagaram, cases doubled.

Also read: Economic stimulus package | Details of ₹20-lakh-crore package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in five tranches

At least eight of the 13 districts witnessed more than 100% increase during the same period.

As of June 2, the district wise cases excluding foreign returnee and migrant returnee cases were: Kurnool (728), Guntur (519), Krishna (481), Chittoor (264), Nellore (261), East Godavari (243), Anantapur (223), West Godavari (123), Kadapa (105), Prakasam (80), Srikakulam (28) and Vizianagaram (26).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh added 115 COVID-19 cases of which 82 were of locals, an official bulletin said. The remaining 33 cases were those of migrant returnees and those from other states.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Two Karnataka districts — Udupi and Kalaburgi — recorded 150 and 100 cases respectively, the highest on a single day.

Udupi rose to top spot in active cases at 346. Kalaburgi followed with 270 active cases, sending Bengaluru Urban to third place.

A State health bulletin said cases in Udupi and Kalaburgi had crossed 400. All those who tested positive on Tuesday in these areas were Maharashtra returnees.

Among the new cases, 51 were from Belagavi, 16 from Raichur, 12 from Bengaluru Urban, and ten from Bidar.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru bureaus)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:24:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/as-states-begin-to-unlock-five-die-of-virus/article31734283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY