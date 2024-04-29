GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest hearing LIVE Updates | SC to hear Delhi CM’s plea in money laundering case today

Mr. Kejriwal, in his rejoinder to a counter-affidavit filed by the ED, accused the BJP-ruled Union government of using the agency as a tool to crush its competition in the electoral arena.

April 29, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal outside the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, on March 28, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal outside the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 29 a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter.

Arvind Kejriwal to Supreme Court | ‘Arrest a classic case of assault on the Opposition’

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his “illegal arrest” in the case constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on “free and fair elections” and “federalism”.

Mr. Kejriwal, in his rejoinder to a counter-affidavit filed by the Directorate of Enforcement’s (ED), accused the BJP-ruled Union government of using the agency as a tool to crush its competition in the electoral arena. 

Arrest of criminal politicians does not affect free elections: ED

He claimed it is a “classical case” of how the Centre has misused the ED and its wide powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to “crush” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 29, 2024 07:57
    SC to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest in money laundering case

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 29 a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

    A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter.

    A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter.

