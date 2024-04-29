GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Delhi CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita denied visit’; Tihar Jail junks charge

A prisoner is allowed two meetings in a week. Since all meeting slots were booked, we will shift her meeting date to the earliest slot available, a jail official said

April 29, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from West Delhi constituency Mahabal Mishra for the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from West Delhi constituency Mahabal Mishra for the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tihar Jail administration has denied Sunita Kejriwal permission to meet her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) source said on April 28.

Reacting to it, a senior jail official said they did not deny her the permission.

“In the coming week, Delhi Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet the CM on April 29 and Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann on April 30. A prisoner is allowed two meetings in a week. Since all meeting slots were booked, we will shift her meeting date to the earliest slot available,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in Tihar jail, Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging ED arrest

“The names of Sunita Kejriwal and Atishi were sent to the Tihar administration on April 27 for meeting the Chief Minister on April 29. The prison administration informed us just now that they would not allow Sunita Kejriwal to meet the CM on Monday. They will only allow Atishi,” a party functionary said.

In a post on X in Hindi, the party alleged, “At the behest of the Modi government, the Tihar jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal’s meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. The Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity.” “Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,” the party said.  “An elected chief minister is being treated like a terrorist. The Modi government should tell the people of the country as to why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal ji to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal ji?” it said.

AAP is fighting four seats in the Capital as part of its 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement with its Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partner Congress. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

Meanwhile, Ms. Kejriwal participated in a roadshow in West Delhi in support of AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra. Addressing people, Ms. Kejriwal said, “Your CM is a sher (lion). Nobody can break him. He is the true son of Mother India. Today, this daughter of Mother India is urging you to save this country. This country is going towards dictatorship, save it from dictatorship.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal, currently lodged at the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

