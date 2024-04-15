GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest updates | SC issued notice to ED on plea by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to quash his arrest

The Supreme Court did not offer any interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and listed the case for hearing in the week commencing April 29.

April 15, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party supporters install a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at ITO foot over bridge in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters install a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, at ITO foot over bridge in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

This live is now closed.

The Supreme Court on April 15 issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to quash his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. 

The top court did not offer any interim relief and listed the case for hearing in the week commencing April 29, 2024. The Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that this is the shortest date available for listing the case. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG SV Raju appearing on behalf of the federal agency agreed to file a reply by April 24. A rejoinder is to be filed by Mr. Kejriwal by April 26. 

Also Read | Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court last week said that there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. Accordingly, the Court dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the federal agency’s custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read: Delhi High Court raps Kejriwal for casting aspersions on judicial process

Track latest updates here:
  • April 15, 2024 14:31
    Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till April 23

    Meanwhile, a Delhi court on April 15 extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

  • April 15, 2024 13:54
    The arrest date was fixed to prevent Kejriwal from campaigning: Kejriwal’s lawyer

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said the timing of the arrest was fixed to prevent Mr. Kejriwal from campaigning in the ​Lok Sabha polls​.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the submission, saying this was factually wrong.

    “Mr. Singhvi, we have given you a short date. In no other case have we given such an early date when we could have given you a longer one,” Justice Khanna told the lawyer, before calling the next case.

  • April 15, 2024 13:48
    It is a very unusual case: Kejriwal’s lawyer to SC

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said the case was a very unusual one, and not just because Mr. Kejriwal was a Chief Minister.

    Mr. Singhvi said the Delhi excise policy case was of September 2022. There was a First Information Report and an Enforcement Case Information Report. There were eight chargesheets and fifteen statements have been recorded in the case so far.

    “Mr. Kejriwal’s name does not figure in any of this,” he submitted.

    Justice Khanna, however, said that the lawyer should “reserve his arguments for the next date of hearing”.

  • April 15, 2024 13:44
    We want to shock your conscience: Kejriwal’s lawyer to SC

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi’s arguments were two-pronged, for interim release of Mr. Kejriwal and for an “extremely short date” for hearing, possibly for April 19.

    “We want to shock your conscience,” Mr. Singhvi submitted.

    He said a short date for hearing was the “crux of the matter”.

    There had been a lot of “selective leaks all over the place giving everybody a wrong impression” about the case of Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Singhvi said.

    “I am not aware of any selective leaks,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna responded, adding that it was not possible for the court to give a date before the week commencing on April 29.

    “We have given you a reasonable date,” the judge told Mr. Singhvi.

  • April 15, 2024 13:18
    The bench declines a plea to list the matter for hearing on an earlier date

    Mr. Singhvi requests for an earlier date. However, the Bench declines the plea saying that this is the shortest possible date. 

  • April 15, 2024 13:17
    The bench issues notice on Kejriwal’s plea

    Justice Khanna: “Issue notice, returnable on the week commencing April 29, 2024.” 

    Notice is accepted on behalf of the ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG SV Raju agree to file a reply by April 24. Rejoinder to be filed by Mr. Kejriwal by April 26.

  • April 15, 2024 13:14
    I want to show some facts, to shock the conscience of the court: Kejriwal’s lawyer

    “I want to show some facts, to shock the conscience of the Court. There are some selective leaks”, Kejriwal’s counsel asserts. 

    He says that there had been a lot of “selective leaks all over the place giving everybody a wrong impression” about the case. 

  • April 15, 2024 13:12
    The matter has been taken up

    The Bench has taken up the matter. Senior advocate AM Singhvi is appearing for Mr. Kejriwal.

  • April 15, 2024 13:09
    Supreme Court to shortly hear Kejriwal’s plea against HC order upholding his arrest by ED

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta to shortly hear the Chief Minister’s plea against a ​High Court order that has upheld his arrest​ in a ​money-laundering case​ stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

  • April 15, 2024 12:49
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, an official said.

    The meeting took place in the ‘ mulakat jangla,’ a room divided with a glass wall, a Tihar jail official said.

    He added that Mr. Mann and Mr. Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, spoke to each other via intercom.

    PTI

  • April 15, 2024 12:00
    Kejriwal not allowed to meet his family, alleges AAP leader

    AAP’s Delhi unit convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP Government at the Centre of misusing the federal investigating agencies. “Delhiites, when your son Arvind Kejriwal was outside (jail), he fulfilled his duty... Today he cannot even meet his family. The BJP has the power of government but we have the power of votes given by Babasaheb. With the power of our vote, we will fight and give the answer on May 25,” he added.

    PTI

  • April 15, 2024 10:11
    BRS leader K. Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 23

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, in the Delhi excise policy case. Ms. Kavitha, following her arrest on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam, was arrested by the CBI on Thursday which is also investigating the case. A Delhi court on Friday then sent her CBI custody till April 15.

    Read here

  • April 15, 2024 09:09
    Analysis | On the fallout of the arrest of Kejriwal on INDIA bloc

    Analysis | On the fallout of the arrest of Kejriwal on INDIA bloc

    One of the most immediate fallout of the arrest of Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been the closing ranks by Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc.

  • April 15, 2024 08:52
    People on the streets divided over Kejriwal’s arrest

    While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pulled out all the stops to muster public support for its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on corruption charges, the response of people on the streets seems divided between scepticism regarding the “intention” behind his arrest and the feeling that he must have committed some wrong.

    Read here

  • April 15, 2024 08:15
    OPINION | AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raises disturbing questions about the direction of India’s democracy and federalism. 

    Read here

  • April 15, 2024 07:50
    Sanjay Singh claims Kejriwal not being allowed in-person meetings with family in Tihar jail

    Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family in Tihar jail.

    Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh said, “There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.

    “His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings,” the AAP leader said.

  • April 15, 2024 07:35
    Explained | Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case?

    Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while pronouncing the verdict said that the AAP supremo was actively involved in the concealment of proceeds of crime, as per evidence advanced by the ED. She also recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

    Read here

  • April 15, 2024 07:25
    Explained | The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

    Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, hours after his plea for interim protection from arrest was rejected by the Delhi High Court. This is the first instance of a Chief Minister in India being put behind bars while still in office.

    Read the story here

  • April 15, 2024 06:33
    Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

    Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: An explainer on the New Delhi Excise Policy on liquor which was scrapped in 2022, and has landed Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders in trouble

  • April 15, 2024 06:32
    ED opposed foreign travel of approver in excise scam months before Kejriwal’s arrest: Sanjay Singh

    Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case.

    Mr. Singh questioned the agency’s intentions in doing that and cited in support a media report, according to which, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the foreign travel of P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, a non-executive director of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, in a court three months before Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

    There was no immediate reaction from the ED against the allegation.

    PTI

  • April 15, 2024 06:30
    Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against HC order upholding his arrest by ED today

    A two-judge Bench of the ​Supreme Court​ is scheduled to hear on April 15 a petition filed by ​Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal​ to quash his arrest in in a ​Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case​.

    The case is listed before the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The petition is listed at the very end of the board at item number 57.

    Read here

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / national politics

