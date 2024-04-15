April 15, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 04:26 pm IST

This live is now closed.

The Supreme Court on April 15 issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to quash his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The top court did not offer any interim relief and listed the case for hearing in the week commencing April 29, 2024. The Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that this is the shortest date available for listing the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG SV Raju appearing on behalf of the federal agency agreed to file a reply by April 24. A rejoinder is to be filed by Mr. Kejriwal by April 26.

Also Read | Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court last week said that there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. Accordingly, the Court dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the federal agency’s custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read: Delhi High Court raps Kejriwal for casting aspersions on judicial process