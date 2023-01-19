Army to get first Apache attack helicopter in February 2024

January 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first fuselage for the Indian Army’s contract for six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters has rolled out of the Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) facility in Hyderabad, the Joint Venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The first Apache is scheduled to be delivered to the Army in February 2024 and training of Army Aviation pilots and technicians has commenced in the U.S. last December, according to a defence official.

The first fuselage -- which is the main body of an aircraft -- was formally handed over to the Director General of Army Aviation Lt. Gen. A.K. Suri before it was dispatched by TBAL to Arizona in the U.S. for final assembly, one official said on Thursday.

The first Apache will be delivered to the Army in February 2024 and delivery of all six would be completed within three months by April 2024, a defence official said, adding that four pilots and seven technical persons are undergoing training in the U.S. to prepare for the induction.

TBAL’s 14,000 sq.m. facility is the sole source supplier for Apache fuselages globally, and also produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models, Boeing said in a statement. The joint venture employs over 900 engineers and technicians and uses cutting-edge robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

Attack helicopters inducted recently

Army Aviation, which has so far operated only utility helicopters, inducted its first dedicated attack helicopter recently with the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). As reported earlier by The Hindu, the first LCH squadron was moved to Missamari, Assam in the eastern sector near the Line of Actual Control last November.

The Cabinet Committee had given its sanction for the procurement of 39 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from the U.S. Following this, the Indian Air Force had procured 22 Apaches under a deal signed in September 2015, following which the government decided that any further Apache procurements would go to the Army.

In line with this, India signed a deal for six more Apaches, for the Army, at a cost of around $800 million in February 2020. There has been a slight delay in the deliveries of the Apaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.