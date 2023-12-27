GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-militancy operations in Poonch enter sixth day

Security forces comb forests and peaks with helicopters and drones to trace those behind the December 21 ambush; Rajnath Singh is scheduled to assess security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on December 27

December 27, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel search the area of Dera ki Gali in J&K’s Poonch sector on December 26, 2023.

Security personnel search the area of Dera ki Gali in J&K’s Poonch sector on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces continued with the anti-militancy operation in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal Valley for the sixth day on Tuesday, to trace those behind the December 21 attack that left four soldiers dead.

Officials said security forces, aided by helicopters and drones, continue to comb the dense forests and high peaks around Dera Ki Gali, the spot where two Army vehicles were ambushed by militants last week.

ALSO READ
Growing evidence suggests torture of civilians after December 21 Poonch attack

Mobile Internet cut

Mobile Internet services remain snapped in the region. Traffic on a few routes have also been suspended to carry out the combing operation.

Also read | 3 senior officers taken off posts as Army probes civilian deaths

Additional Director General, CRPF, Nalin Prabhat; Inspector General, CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar; Deputy Inspector General Poonch-Rajouri Haseeb Mughal; and Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Yasin Chaudhary also visited Dera ki Gali on Tuesday “to assess the security situation”. 

ALSO READ
Militants turn Pir Panjal Valley into new battleground

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Mian Altaf was not allowed to visit Surankote to meet the families of three civilians, who died after allegedly being detained by the Army. 

“The administration’s move to stop me was unfortunate. I have close relations in Surankote. I thought of meeting the victim families, who fear to share things directly with the administration, but will apprise us of their situation,” Mr. Altaf said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti too was not allowed to visit the area.

ALSO READ
Army detained a few youth for questioning, three of them died, says FIR

Rajnath to visit J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on December 27.

In response to Mr. Singh’s visit, former J&K Law Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari said. “You are visiting J&K to assess the situation after the Poonch encounter. I strongly trust and believe that you will not let down the family of the three individuals who lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. We hope justice will be served.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / armed Forces

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.