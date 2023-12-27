Anti-militancy operations in Poonch enter sixth day

December 27, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

Security forces continued with the anti-militancy operation in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal Valley for the sixth day on Tuesday, to trace those behind the December 21 attack that left four soldiers dead.

Officials said security forces, aided by helicopters and drones, continue to comb the dense forests and high peaks around Dera Ki Gali, the spot where two Army vehicles were ambushed by militants last week.

Mobile Internet cut

Mobile Internet services remain snapped in the region. Traffic on a few routes have also been suspended to carry out the combing operation.

Additional Director General, CRPF, Nalin Prabhat; Inspector General, CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar; Deputy Inspector General Poonch-Rajouri Haseeb Mughal; and Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Yasin Chaudhary also visited Dera ki Gali on Tuesday “to assess the security situation”.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Mian Altaf was not allowed to visit Surankote to meet the families of three civilians, who died after allegedly being detained by the Army.

“The administration’s move to stop me was unfortunate. I have close relations in Surankote. I thought of meeting the victim families, who fear to share things directly with the administration, but will apprise us of their situation,” Mr. Altaf said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti too was not allowed to visit the area.

Rajnath to visit J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on December 27.

In response to Mr. Singh’s visit, former J&K Law Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari said. “You are visiting J&K to assess the situation after the Poonch encounter. I strongly trust and believe that you will not let down the family of the three individuals who lost their lives under mysterious circumstances. We hope justice will be served.”