Arms recovered in J&K’s Pulwama, three arrested

Army and Police launch a joint cordon and search operation at Panzu and Gamiraj areas.

December 26, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security forces during a search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Security forces during a search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Also read: Three Army personnel killed in J&K ambush

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 December, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.

