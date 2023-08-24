With big-ticket projects, YSRCP looks to create a buzz ahead of 2024 polls

August 24, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government appears to be leaving no stone unturned for political mileage ahead of the 2024 general elections as evident fromthe spree of foundation-stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations in the Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts.

May 3 saw the launch of the construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram, which is close to Vizianagaram and comes under Nellimarla constituency. On August 25, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay a foundation stone for the construction of the Central Tribal University, which is expected to send a positive vibes in Gajapathinagaram constituency of Vizianagaram district and Saluru of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Mr. .Jagan Mohan Reddy will laterreturn to Vizianagaram for the inauguration of newly constructed government medical college which will function from the first week of September.

According to sources close to the YSRCP high command, each separate event was expected to generate a lot of attention in all the constituencies of the State. “Bhogapuram airport, tribal university and medical college are landmark achievements of YSRCP government. So, naturally, we get more political mileage for the ruling party and it is going to be a shot in the arm before the general elections,” said a senior leader of the party.

On August 25, the Chief Minister will also be addressing a public meeting at Maradam village of Dattirajeru mandal of Gajapathinagaram constituency. He is scheduled to be in Maradam between 11.20 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. (he will lay the foundation stone for a university building in Chinnamedapalli village at 10.50 a.m.) before leaving for Visakhapatnam by helicopter.

Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, Peedika Rajanna Dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and other officials have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at Chinnamedapalli and Maradam villages. As many as 50 buses will be operating between both districts to ferry people and students.