Real development of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram districts all thanks to YSRCP regime: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh will soon become a reality, as Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to lay its foundation stone on August 25, said Peedika Rajanna Dora

August 23, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora.

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora said the real development of the Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts was taking place due only to the efforts of the regime of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was committed to putting the backward districts on the path of development.

Mr. Rajanna Dora said the construction of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh was going to become a reality with the vision of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, who would be laying the foundation stone for the construction of the national educational institution at Chinnametpalli village of Mentada mandal, Vizianagaram district on August 25.

Along with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, he has been reviewing the arrangements for the public meeting to be held at the same venue. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajanna Dora said that the new University would fulfil tribal students’ dreams of pursuing higher education and doing research on the culture, tradition, food habits and other aspects related to Adivasis.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he expected large-scale enrolment of locals at the University, which would be ready within a couple of years as the Union government had agreed to provide full funding for the construction of the institution as per the assurances given in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The State government acquired around ₹560 acres of land in spite of many hurdles. It will extend full support to the University authorities for the construction of two approach roads from both Saluru and Gajapathinagaram towns. The Chief Minister may make many more promises during the public meeting to be held on Friday morning,” said Mr. Rajanna Dora.

