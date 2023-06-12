HamberMenu
BJP may not be with YSRCP in 2024 elections, says Jagan, seeks support of people of Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy says he has been fighting the political battle alone, while the TDP has the support from JSP president Pawan Kalyan and a section of media

June 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KROSURU (PALNADU)

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posing for a selfie with students during the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits at Krosuru Model School in Palnadu district on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posing for a selfie with students during the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits at Krosuru Model School in Palnadu district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the first time since he assumed the office, has guardedly indicated that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) may not have the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general and Assembly elections in 2024.

Addressing a gathering after launching the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits among schoolchildren at Krosuru in Palnadu district on June 12 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP might not have the support from political parties such as the BJP. 

His comments assumed significance as the BJP top brass such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J.P. Nadda, during their visits to Andhra Pradesh in the last two days, launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP government.

The Chief Minister said that he had been fighting the political battle alone against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while the main opposition party had the support from JSP president Pawan Kalyan and a section of media. At the same time, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also pointed out that the YSRCP did not get the desired support from the BJP as well. 

Saying that he had always trusted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought support for him for the elections. He urged the people to vote for the YSRCP if they believed that the YSRCP government had well in the last four years.

Dig at Naidu

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu can’t bear to see tabs in the hands of poor children. During his tenure, he did not pay attention to children as they were not voters. Today, we are celebrating the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits as a festival. Our government has prioritised education. We want to invest in our children who are the State’s future,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu, despite being the Chief Minister for 14 years, was talking about developing the Rayalaseema region now and making declarations for people belonging to SC, ST & BC communities. What had he done for the region and for the communities during his tenure?” he asked.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP president did not have a ‘generous heart’.

“He (Mr. Naidu) has a capitalist mentality. He cheated all sections of society including women, farmers, SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and EBCs. He never tried to implement welfare schemes which you (people) are availing off now,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Mr. Naidu, saying that he (Mr. Naidu) was ‘synonymous with backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating, and lies’. “Mr. Naidu does not have any achievement to his credit despite ruling the State for 14 years. People do not believe him,” he said.

