TANA to organise international cartoon contest on Telugu language and culture

The competition is open to all across the world; participants can send up to three entries in A4-sized sheets

December 06, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Thotakura Prasad addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Thotakura Prasad addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Cartoons are a unique form of art where images can cast a powerful interpretation, and explain and explore stories in a manner that articles and stories cannot.

To promote and propagate this art form, the Telugu Association of North America’s (TANA) Prapancha Sahitya Vedika is organising ‘International Cartoon Competition-2023’ in virtual mode.

“Recognising the need to promote and strengthen Telugu language through this unique form of art, we are creating this platform, which is open for participation for cartoonists from across the world,” said Thotakura Prasad, president of Sahitya Vedika, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The topic of the event is ‘Telugu Bhasha, Samskruthi’. The participants should mail their cartoons to tanacartooncontest23@gmail.com by December 26. Each participant can send three cartoons and they should be in A4-sized sheets only.

Mr. Prasad said the participants should desist from sending cartoons that are disrespectful to any person, culture or community. They could, instead, use their art to highlight shortcomings in the system, he added.

Winners would be given cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh on the day of Sankranti (January 15). Twenty-five best cartoons would be selected for prizes. Of them, 12 cartoons would be categorised as ‘Ati Uttham’ and given a cash prize of ₹5,000 each while 13 other cartoons categorised as ‘Uttham’ would be given ₹3,000 each.

Mr. Prasad said the ‘suitable’ ones would find place in a digital book which the Sahitya Vedika of TANA proposes to compile and informed that the jury would comprise members from different countries.

People seeking more information about the event can call 9154555675 or 9885289995. Cartoonists Kalasagar and Kalimisri and Raavi Sarada of Sarvottama Grandhalayam were present.

